Justina "Tina" June Jacobs Justina "Tina" June Jacobs, 60, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center. She was born November 19, 1958 at Garden City, Kansas, to B.W. and Aileen D. (Herbert) Jacobs. She had lived in Garden City, Overland Park and for the last 10 years in Olathe at Bethesda Lutheran Communities. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Jacobs of Grove, Oklahoma; two nieces; a nephew, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Gary Jacobs. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9) at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Theodore Cook officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Bethesda Lutheran Communities. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019