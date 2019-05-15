Services Rosary 6:30 PM Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home Visitation Following Services Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Church Atchison , MO View Map Resources More Obituaries for Justina Clements Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Justina Theresa Clements

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Justina Theresa Clements Justina Theresa Clements (Tina), 90, Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully at home on May 7, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Saturday, May 18th 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, Atchison. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison. A parish rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm on Friday, May 17th, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, or St. Benedict's grade school and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. Justina was the youngest of four children born to Justina and Martin Schappler in Atchison, Kansas on January 13, 1929. The Schappler family owned a grocery store where Tina's father allowed her to fill a bag of candy every Saturday. When she ran out of candy early, which was often, her father teased her by saying, "Mama may I have." Tina's extraordinary sweet tooth lasted her entire life and was passed on to three generations. Tina grew up on the same block in Atchison as her grandparents and around the corner from her cousins, instilling in her a love of being surrounded by family. She was educated at St. Benedict's grade school and Mount St. Scholastica Academy where she was in the first graduating class after the end of World War II. She then attended Mount St. Scholastica College. While in college, Tina worked at Schmierer's Drug Store where many college boys came to eat. This was where she met Jim Clements, the captain of St. Benedict's College football team. Schappler's grocery store was closed on Monday May 30, 1949 to celebrate the marriage of Tina and Jim. Tina was devoted to her faith, which she lovingly shared with her family. She was kind, laughed easily, and loved to dance to Big Band music with Jim. A natural athlete, Tina played golf until just a few years ago and enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, and dominoes with her buddies. She was competitive and treasured winning, another trait she passed on to her children. Tina and Jim loved to travel and enjoyed spending winters in the California desert. Over the years, Tina played many roles. She was Sis to her two brothers and sister, Coach or Teenie to Jim, Mom to seven children, Granny T to 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, and friend to many near and far. Tina was a prolific card writer and if you knew her, you likely received a card on some occasion, or for no reason at all. Tina should be in the Hallmark Hall of Fame. Tina joyfully celebrated her 90th birthday on January 13, 2019 in Kansas City with her family during a snowstorm and with an eye on the KC Chiefs playoff game. Tina is survived by her children of whom she was extremely proud; Jack and Carol Clements, Marty and Linda Clements, Marianne and Larry Tympanick, Sue and Mark Untersee, Jan and Terry Miller, Peggy and Jerry Greenfield, and Kevin and Cel Clements. Her brother Rev. Norbert Schappler, O.S.B. and sister-in-law Jane Schappler also survive her. Her husband Jim, her brother John, and sister Sr. Martinette Schappler, C.S.J, preceded Tina in death. Big Jim awaits her in heaven with "just a little something sweet." Tina's family would like to thank Lucille Tutera and Connie and Anthony Mendolia for making Tina a part of their family for many recent years .

