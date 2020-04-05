|
|
Kaia Liv Wilkinson Kaia Liv (Nelson) Wilkinson, 48, of Lenexa, Kansas took her place in heaven on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Kaia was at home when she passed suddenly and unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack. Kaia was born November 10, 1971 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Barbara (Helstad) and Lowell Nelson. She spent much of her youth in Plymouth, Minnesota, graduating from Wayzata High School. She was awarded the senior class leadership award, based on the character she continued to emanate throughout her life. Kaia graduated with honors from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota with bachelor's degrees in English/ writing and food/nutrition/dietetics. She served as president and vice president of the National Honor Society for Family and Nutrition Sciences. Kaia also spent a summer studying at the University of Oslo in Norway. Kaia was a registered dietitian, completing a dietetics internship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She attended graduate school at the University of Iowa, earning an M.A. in health promotion. While at the University of Iowa, Kaia met the love of her life, William Wilkinson. She and Bill quickly fell in love and married on May 31, 1997. They had a great, loving marriage and simply enjoyed being together in their family adventure. Having a family and being a mom was Kaia's calling, and she devoted her life to caring for and raising her and Bill's children, Erik and Haley. She loved them with all her being. She attended Erik's sporting events, and particularly enjoyed cheering him on when he discovered his passion for and success in running cross country and track. Kaia spent many hours helping Haley pursue her love of animals whether for horseback riding lessons or volunteering at an animal shelter. Kaia and Bill never missed an event in which Haley and Erik participated. Kaia always wore the perfect vest to every occasion. She added plenty of crimson and blue ones to her impressive vest collection when both kids chose to attend the University of Kansas. She was excited that they would be near each other and close to home. A heart for caring for others was woven into the fabric of Kaia's soul. She coupled that drive with her passion for cooking amazing food. She often prepared home-cooked meals for friends and soon-to-be friends who were going through challenging times. Kaia was never intimidated by a recipe, and she was a great coach for others who lacked her culinary skills. She loved to entertain and make people feel special, effortlessly planning, preparing food for, and hosting all sorts of celebrations and parties. Everyone looked forward to an event at Kaia and Bill's home. Kaia lived out her faith and was a shining light who made everyone in her presence feel accepted and loved with her beautiful smile, warm hug, and a twinkle in her blue eyes. She radiated kindness and reassurance as she took friends to cancer treatments and helped others through their own losses. She is survived by her husband Bill Wilkinson, children Erik and Haley Wilkinson, and parents Lowell and Barbara Nelson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Kaia's penchant for making sure people are cared for by donating in her name to Harvesters Food Network COVID-19 Response Fund at Harvesters.org. These are difficult times in many ways. Please follow Kaia's example. Be kind to each other. Share a smile and brighten someone's day. Give as you can to those in need. And most importantly, love those close to you with all your heart, as if life is short, as it was for our dear Kaia. Galatians 5:22-23
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020