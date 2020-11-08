Karen Brookfield

August 7, 1941 - October 21, 2020

Kansas City , Missouri - Karen passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice in Kansas City, MO, the same hospital she was born in. Karen is the daughter of the late Dutton Brookfield and the late Betty Bell Brookfield Berol. She is survived by her son Matthew Dutton McWhirter and her daughter Catherine Brook McWhirter. She is also survived by her 3 siblings Art, Bebe, and Chuck.

Karen attended The Barstow School, Newcombe College, and The University of Kansas where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was also presented in The Jewel Ball in 1960. She worked at The Kansas City Star, The Metropolitan Museum in New York, The Charlotte Horstmann Gallery in Hong Kong, The Kansas City Art Institute, and was the co-found of Asiatica Ltd where she worked for many years.

Karen loved fine things and exotic cuisine, and she will be remembered for her adventurous spirt and infectious laugh.

Karen's wishes were to be cremated and a headstone will be placed at Forest Hill and Calvary Cemetery in the Brookfield plot.





