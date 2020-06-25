Karen Dale Bortka Karen D. Bortka, 73, Shawnee, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Advanced Healthcare of Overland Park. A celebration of Karen's life will be 11:00a.m. June 28th at Shawnee Mission Park Shelter #8. Due to the current situation with Covid-19, social distancing is encouraged, and attendance is not necessary. Safety precautions, thoughts and prayers are sufficient and greatly appreciated by the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association 6800 W. 93rd St., Overland Park, KS, 66212 or to National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891. Karen was born April 9, 1947 to the late William and Collen Churchwell in Kansas City, KS. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1965. Karen started her career as a secretary and advanced to an Executive Assistant at Sprint before retiring in 2017. Her greatest joy in life was her family and spending as much time together as busy schedules would allow. Karen had a huge heart and loved to help others in need. She loved to garden, tend to her flowers and was especially fond of her rose bushes. When able, Karen would spend her free time crafting, scrapbooking and sewing clothes and baby blankets for loved ones. She enjoyed using her hands to make gifts and mementos for her family and dearest friends. She was well-known for her beautiful, hand decorated sugar cookies and delicious fudge! Karen is survived by her two children, Jamie (Robb) Waters, Rick Bortka; four sisters, Cheryl (Rick) Saunders; Debbie Denson; Nancy Novosel; Denise (Butch) Campanella; a brother, Bill (Christina) Churchwell. Four grandchildren, Haley and Caden Waters; Morgan and Meghan Bortka also survive her. Online Condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566).
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 25, 2020.