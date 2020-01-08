|
Karen Eloise Kidwell Karen Eloise Kidwell, age 78, Lee's Summit, MO, peacefully passed away January 4, 2020 with her family by her side. Friends and family may pay their respects from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, January 11, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2400 SE 50 Hwy, Lee's Summit, MO. Funeral services will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow immediately at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E US 50 Hwy, Lee's Summit, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice or hospice of choice. Karen was born August 10, 1941 in Kansas City, MO. The daughter of a registered nurse, she graduated nursing school in 1962 and passionately spent the next 45 years working initially in general surgery and later as a private ophthalmological scrub nurse. Also in 1962, she married Frank Nelson Kidwell. They soon set roots in Lee's Summit and began raising their son and daughter. Karen loved cooking, gardening, hosting -- everything in the service of others. Karen is survived by her children and their spouses: Brian and Dianna Kidwell, and Christy (Kidwell) and Shawn Burgess. Her legacy continues through her seven grandchildren: Bryenn, Kyle, Kate, Karen, Kenton, Blake and Kolin; a great-grandchild: Christine, and two more great-grandchildren on the way. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020