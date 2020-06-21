Karen Kay Dunn Karen Kay Dunn, aged 80, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away at her home on June 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. Karen was born on April 16, 1940, the only child of Jess Fulton and Elma (Cassell) Kemp. Karen was raised in Raytown, Missouri and was a descendant of some of its oldest families, the Cassells and the Coles. Karen graduated from the Raytown school system and remained in touch with many of her school friends throughout her entire life. She graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a degree in French, Spanish and international studies and was a member of the Beta Gamma chapter of the Alpha Phi sorority. She married Thomas M. Dunn on September 14, 1963 and they were married for 41 years until his death in 2004. She leaves behind three wonderful children: Steve (Michelle) Dunn of Leawood; Kristin (Chris) Serbousek of Ft. Collins, Colorado; and Katie Dunn of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She also leaves six amazing grandchildren: Joshua, Thomas and Abigail Dunn of Leawood and Jacob, Kyle and Hannah Serbousek of Ft. Collins. And one cannot forget the many horses, dogs and barn cats kept on the property over many years, most recently Boomer, her faithful companion. Karen was involved in a variety of social activities, among them playing bridge, traveling, and memorializing happy times in scrapbooks. She was a consummate hostess and delighted in gathering her family and friends around her for food and conversation. She had a bright, active mind and many interests, from local history to the World War I Museum to the Kansas City Mounted Patrol. Lately, she particularly enjoyed sitting in her backyard watching the clouds in the beautiful Kansas sky and the movement of the trees in the wind. She lived a happy and active life until just a week before her passing. Karen had a sunny, cheerful disposition and was a beloved friend to many. The family will greet friends at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (143rd and Nall Avenue, Leawood, KS), followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will follow at Resurrection in Lenexa. The family invites all friends and loved ones to join them afterwards in a celebration of Karen's life at her home. The family expresses its appreciation to Vitas Hospice for the gentle care given Karen during her last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Raytown Historical Society, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or the Great Plains SPCA Pallbearers: Jacob Serbousek, Kyle Serbousek, Joshua Dunn, Thomas Dunn, Hannah Serbousek, Abigail Dunn, Honorary pallbearers: Bill Stueck, Steve Qualizza, Jim Brainard, Jerry Hedrick