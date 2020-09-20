1/
Karen Kuchan Rankin Karen Kuchan Rankin, 69, of Kansas City, MO passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held the evening of Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119.Karen was born on June 3, 1951 in Des Moines, IA to parents Rudolph and Mildred Kuchan. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Kansas. She was an elementary school teacher in Iowa and was employed by Kansas City Public Television for 36 years before her retirement in February of 2020. She was proud member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In her Alpha Gamma Master Chapter Karen found many lasting friends and wonderful memories. She enjoyed her quilting retreats and scrapbooking conferences. She is survived by her mother; her husband of 46 years, George Rankin; sons, Edward (Debby), Jeremy(Tonya) Rankin, and grandson, London; and brother, Gary Kuchan. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Karen's memory may be made to the ASPCA or the American Diabetes Association.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
