Karen Lee Kieffer Karen, born Oct 23,1944 passed away Apr 13, 2020. Born in Kansas City, the daughter of Russell & Ruth Kieffer, Karen's father passed 4 months later. But, her Mother, vowing to never leave her 2 children w/babysitters, founded a successful Co. that employed over 100 housewives. Karen attended Raytown Schools K-12, & was a RHS'62 grad. In HS, she played all sports available to girls at that time, & played contrabass clarinet in Band. After graduation, Karen attended business school, & became a key punch operator. On Feb. 9, 1963, Karen was married to James Warren Smith, & their marriage blessed w/three children, Sherri, Kevin & Brandon. First living in KC, they soon purchased a farm near Polo, where their children attended school. In 1988, they bought a larger farm, near Braymer, where Karen still resided. Karen was SO devoted to her children, encouraging their involvement in sports, music, etc. She was room mother, took her daughter to dance classes, & always attended games, concerts, 4H & church activities. She taught them the importance of family, Sunday Dinners, birthday celebrations, & spending holidays w/family. She loved gardening, yard work, horseback riding, playing softball, bowling, etc. Karen's love for her children has resulted in them achieving amazing professional success. And, her love for her 5 grandchildren, is now resulting in them achieving similar successes. Most importantly, their live's will forever honor their Mother's & Grandmother's memory in countless & unexpected ways! Karen is survived by her brother, John Von Kieffer & wife, Adele Kieffer; daughter, Sherri Kieffer & Sherri's children, Kristin Heald, Danelle Cole, Ryan Cole, & Courtney Brown; Her son, Kevin Kieffer & wife, Kim Kieffer; son, Brandon Kieffer & wife, Sally Kieffer & daughter, Tiffany Kieffer. Karen's life was also blessed by 11 great-grandchildren! There will be a private graveside service for Karen at Floral Hills on May 1st, and a "Celebration of Life", Oct. 24th at her family farm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020