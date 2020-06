Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen A. Mitchell Karen Mitchell, 66, died June 11, 2020. Fun: 11am Sat, June 20, 2020 at New Life in Christ International Ministries 12401 Byars Rd, Grandview, MO. Visit 9-11am Arr: Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels



