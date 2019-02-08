Karen Ohde Karen Ohde died peacefully at Kansas City Hospice House on February 6, 2019 in Kansas City, MO at the age of 72. Karen is survived by her children, Shawn Shaffer and Tiffany Huddleston; sisters Marthana Johnson and Gayle Ohde; grandchildren, Adon, Liam, Rowan, and Reagan Huddleston, Rylan, Garren, Hudson and Tegan Shaffer, Brenden and Cevin Platt, Amber Lohrmeyer; and great granddaughter Sophia, She is preceded in death by her daughter Melissa Lohrmeyer and son Jason Platt, and her grandchildren, Dawn Lohrmeyer, Ethan Huddleston, and Phillip Godfrey. Karen was born on May 30th, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to Clarence and Martha Ohde. She graduated from Westport High School in 1964. Karen's children remember her as a strong woman who loved life and always knew what she wanted. She genuinely cared about other people and was quick to turn a stranger into a new friend. Karen gave cancer a good fight and never gave up. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday 2/9/2019 at Blue Valley Baptist Church, Pastor Derrick Lynch will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Karen's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Love Fund For Children.



