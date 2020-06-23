Karen S Coble On Friday, June 12, 2020, Karen S. Coble passed away at her home in Basehor, KS at the age of 61. Karen was born in Kansas City, KS on August 16, 1958 to Robert and Sue (Willoughby) Coble. She graduated from Washington High School in 1976. Karen finished her career working at Boilermakers National Funds for 23 years before retiring in 2013. She enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time with her family, and her dog Gizmo. Karen was known, and will be remembered, by many for being kind, caring, compassionate, and having a great sense of humor. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and her mother, Sue. She is survived by her son Ian (Jennifer) McLain, brother Mark (Donna) Coble, nieces Angie and Katie, nephew Brian, their nine children who were great nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Gizmo.



