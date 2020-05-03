Karen Sue Anderson
Karen Sue Anderson Karen Sue Anderson, 66, of Olathe, Kansas, went to be with the lord on April 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Karen was born October 22, 1953, in Kansas City, Kansas. She is the only daughter of Jim and Norma Stauch, who had three children. On May 11, 2019, Karen married her best friend, Kevin Pender. Karen graduated Washington High School in 1971 and from the University of Kansas Physical Therapy Program in 1975. Karen had a love for books, was an avid gardener, and long time member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by her father, her husband, son and daughter in law, Joseph and Jaime Anderson; daughter and son in law Stephanie Anderson and Jason Steffens; grandchildren Charles and Gracie Anderson, Preston and Payton Steffens; brother and sister in law; Gary and Susan Stauch; as well as nieces Jill, Alicia, Kelley and nephew Nathan; her Aunt Vickie Durham and best friends Jenny Wentz, Margaret Lind and Jean Hubble. She is preceded in death by her mother and her brother, Steve Stauch. A memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, date and time to be announced after the stay at home order is lifted. More information can be found at https://cremationcenterkc.com/category/obituaries/ In lieu of flowers, Karen's family asks that you make a donation to the ALS Association in her honor to help find the cure. http://www.alsa.org/donate/giving/gifts-in-tribute.html

Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
