|
|
Karen Sue Chilcoat Karen Sue Chilcoat, 53, KC,KS., passed away Jul 08, 2019. Memorial Service Jul 17, 3 pm., Forum of Overland Park, 3501 95th St. Overland Park, Ks., In lieu of flowers memorials to Midwest Transplant Network, 1900 W 47th Place STE 400 Westwood, KS 66205. Survivors, Husband, Douglas Chilcoat, daughter, Lynsey Naylor (Peter). Mother; Rosemary Schuler, Brothers; Duane, Kevin, Joshua Schuler, Sister Vicky Taylor. Arrangements Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019