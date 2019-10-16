Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Turne
701 S. 55th St.
KCK, MO
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Turner
701 S. 55th St.
KCK, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Wilkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sue Mosser Wilkes


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Sue Mosser Wilkes Obituary
Karen Sue Mosser Wilkes Born in Elkins, West Virginia April 8th 1948 joined the lord Oct 8th, 2019. Visitation 11 am, Funeral noon, Oct 18, First Baptist Church of Turner, 701 S. 55th St.. KCK Burial Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, KCK. Preceded in death by parents Evelyn Schrader & Gordon Mosser, and all her brothers. She was surrounded by her beloved family (children) Casey Nicole Hensley, Frank Harmon, Marca Clark & Len Phillips (Jennifer) and grandson Nolan Phillips. She will forever be loved and missed. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now