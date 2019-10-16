|
Karen Sue Mosser Wilkes Born in Elkins, West Virginia April 8th 1948 joined the lord Oct 8th, 2019. Visitation 11 am, Funeral noon, Oct 18, First Baptist Church of Turner, 701 S. 55th St.. KCK Burial Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, KCK. Preceded in death by parents Evelyn Schrader & Gordon Mosser, and all her brothers. She was surrounded by her beloved family (children) Casey Nicole Hensley, Frank Harmon, Marca Clark & Len Phillips (Jennifer) and grandson Nolan Phillips. She will forever be loved and missed. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019