Karen Sue Wheeler Karen Sue Wheeler, 77, of Raymore, MO passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 11, 2020. Karen was born on August 15, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO to Francis and Helen Estes. Karen married Ted Wheeler on September 2, 1961. Together they were blessed with four children and nine grandchildren. Her parents, her sister, Nancy Kerns; and her son-in-law, Steven Illies, preceded Karen in death. Survivors include Ted Wheeler and her four children, Lorri (Ron) Ellis ; Whitney Illies ; Julie (Joe) Kubiak and Wade (Sharice) Wheeler. Karen is also survived by nine grandchildren, Hayley and Kelsey Ellis; Landon (Chandler) and Keegan (Bre) Illies; Taylor and Katie Kubiak; and Calvin, Claire, and Stella Wheeler. Other survivors include her sister Kay (Bud) Addington and extended family. Karen's love for life revolved around her family and her kitchen. Fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy were a unanimous favorite of all. She was a wonderful cook and loved to have the whole family around to enjoy her never-ending deliciousness. Karen loved to gather to play cards, laugh, and tease her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her generosity, love, laughter, and her silliness. A visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with a funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 MO-150, Lee's Summit, MO 64082. Masks required. Memorial gifts requested to the Lee's Summit Elementary CARES Fund . Karen believed no child should ever have to go hungry. Mailed Donations to LSEF , 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64086, or online at www.lsedfoundation.com
. Select Donate Now/One Time Donation/Designate LSE Cares Fund.