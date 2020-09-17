1/1
Karen Sue Wheeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Sue Wheeler Karen Sue Wheeler, 77, of Raymore, MO passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 11, 2020. Karen was born on August 15, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO to Francis and Helen Estes. Karen married Ted Wheeler on September 2, 1961. Together they were blessed with four children and nine grandchildren. Her parents, her sister, Nancy Kerns; and her son-in-law, Steven Illies, preceded Karen in death. Survivors include Ted Wheeler and her four children, Lorri (Ron) Ellis ; Whitney Illies ; Julie (Joe) Kubiak and Wade (Sharice) Wheeler. Karen is also survived by nine grandchildren, Hayley and Kelsey Ellis; Landon (Chandler) and Keegan (Bre) Illies; Taylor and Katie Kubiak; and Calvin, Claire, and Stella Wheeler. Other survivors include her sister Kay (Bud) Addington and extended family. Karen's love for life revolved around her family and her kitchen. Fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy were a unanimous favorite of all. She was a wonderful cook and loved to have the whole family around to enjoy her never-ending deliciousness. Karen loved to gather to play cards, laugh, and tease her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her generosity, love, laughter, and her silliness. A visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with a funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 MO-150, Lee's Summit, MO 64082. Masks required. Memorial gifts requested to the Lee's Summit Elementary CARES Fund . Karen believed no child should ever have to go hungry. Mailed Donations to LSEF , 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64086, or online at www.lsedfoundation.com. Select Donate Now/One Time Donation/Designate LSE Cares Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved