Karin Ward
May 29, 1941 - November 1, 2020
Abilene, Kansas - Karin Kathleen Ward (Burdick), of Abilene, age 79, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Abilene, Kansas. Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Abilene. A parish rosary will be Monday evening at St. Andrew's Catholic Church at 6:30 p.m. Karin's final resting place will be at the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery.
She was born May 29, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of Henry A. and Delores F. (Lavery) Burdick. Karin graduated from the all-girls catholic school at Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High School in 1960.
She is survived by her daughters Julia Ward-Veal and her husband Mitchell, and Lucille "Luci" of Abilene, fived grandchildren, two great grandchildren Brody Veal and Tycen Veal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew School, Neighbor to Neighbor, Hospice of Dickinson County, and/or the Greyhound Hall of Fame and may be left at St. Andrew's or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net
.