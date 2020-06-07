Karrin Kats Karrin Kats (Karen Ballard) passed away May 16, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a gentle soul. She had a great love for family, friends and her fur babies. Because of her love of animals, Karrin had dreamed of being a veterinarian. She was not able to fulfill this dream, so she cared for as many homeless animals as she was able. Karrin is survived by her family, friends, BJ, her dog and Groucho, her cat. We all loved her and will miss her. If you wish remember Karrin, you may do so by donating to Melissa's Second Chances Animal Rescue, 11015 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS 66214 or to an animal shelter of your choice.