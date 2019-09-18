Kansas City Star Obituaries
Katarina "Kathryn" (Kuzmic) Franklin

Katarina "Kathryn" (Kuzmic) Franklin Obituary
Katarina "Kathryn" (Kuzmic) Franklin Katarina "Kathryn" (Kuzmic) Franklin, 98 of Kansas City, Kansas passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. A Graveside service will be Saturday, September 21, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. Katarina was born November 7, 1920 in Kansas City, Kansas to John and JuliA (Poje) Kuzmic. Donations may be made to Catholic Communities Hospice or in Katarina's name. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com. She is survived by her three children: Robert Franklin, Benjamin (Gail) Franklin, JR. MD and Nancy (Jerry) Hartbeck, Five grandchildren and Three Great Grandchildren. Preceding her are parents, husband Benjamin, sisters: Mary Roper, Helen Albright, and Julia Soenkson, brothers: Frank, Joseph, John and Nicholas Kuzmic.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
