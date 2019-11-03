|
|
Kate Ghio Kate Ghio, age 66, died peacefully on October 31, 2019 of ALS. Katherine Anne Ghio was born on May 5, 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the daughter of Rosemary Brennan Ghio and James Edward Ghio. Kate grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. Kate earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in printmaking from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1976. She spent 18 years at Hallmark designing greeting cards, many of which featured cute cats. Kate became a preschool teacher in 1997. It was her second career and a path which brought her immeasurable joy. She taught at the Berkley Child and Family Development Center for 12 years. In 2011, Kate received a master's degree in curriculum and instruction, with a concentration in early childhood, from the University of Missouri Kansas City. She retired in 2015. Kate's years at Berkley brought her the most cherished contacts and learning for which she was grateful. A celebration of life will be held November 7th from 3-5 PM at Lidia's 101 W 22nd St KCMO 64108. To read the full obituary https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/katherine-kate-ghio/
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019