Kate Lebovitz Kate Lebovitz, 93, of Prairie Village, passed away peacefully at Village Shalom in Leawood KS, on April 20th, Yom Hashoah. Kate was born August 5, 1926 in Budapest, Hungary, and married her husband, Eugene in 1944 in the Budapest Ghetto. He and her granddaughter, Dahlia Lebovitz preceded her in death. Her four children, George (Aviva) Lebovitz, Allen (Susan) Lebovitz, Shari Baellow, and Karen (David) Berger survive her, as well as 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great-grandchildren. Interment took place in a private ceremony April 22; visit Louis Memorial Chapel website to read a short biography of her amazing life. Please make contributions to Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, Village Shalom, Congregation Beth Shalom or charity of your choice. (Arr: Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)

Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time
Denise & Mark Goldenberg
Friend
