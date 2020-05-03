Kate Lebovitz Kate Lebovitz, 93, of Prairie Village, passed away peacefully at Village Shalom in Leawood KS, on April 20th, Yom Hashoah. Kate was born August 5, 1926 in Budapest, Hungary, and married her husband, Eugene in 1944 in the Budapest Ghetto. He and her granddaughter, Dahlia Lebovitz preceded her in death. Her four children, George (Aviva) Lebovitz, Allen (Susan) Lebovitz, Shari Baellow, and Karen (David) Berger survive her, as well as 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great-grandchildren. Interment took place in a private ceremony April 22; visit Louis Memorial Chapel website to read a short biography of her amazing life. Please make contributions to Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, Village Shalom, Congregation Beth Shalom or charity of your choice. (Arr: Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.