Katelyn Renee Hilbus Katelyn Renee "Kate" Hilbus, my beautiful, loving daughter came into my world on October 6, 2002 and left me on March 22, 2019 to continue life without her. She was a sophomore at Raytown South High School. Her favorite things in life were to paint, hunt, fish, camp, animals, dance, shop and her phone. Kate's lifetime goal was to be a zoologist or cosmetologist. Kate was preceded in death by her dad Chris and her papa. Left behind to cherish her memory are her mother Amber; sisters Sophia, Faith and Savannah; brother Cypress; Mamaw, Granny, Gigi, Unc Kenny B., Shawn and Tricia; plus many aunts, uncles, cousins, great cousins and extended family and friends. We love you with all our heart Kate GO ROCK HEAVEN! I GOT THIS! Visitation 6-8PM, Thursday, March 28, with services 1PM, Friday, March 29, both at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2019
