Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Katharine Shepherd
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
1947 - 2019
Katharine L. Shepherd Obituary
Katharine L. Shepherd Funeral services for Kathy Lynne Shepherd, 72, Lenexa, KS, will be 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Passantino Bros Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO, with visitation at 10 a.m. At a later date, burial will take place at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Kathy passed away July 13, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to the University of Kansas Medical Center Cancer Research or Good Shepherd Hospice. Complete obituary available at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019
