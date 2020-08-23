1/
Katharine Nunn Vogel
Katharine Nunn Vogel Katharine "Katie" Nunn Vogel, beloved wife of the late Rt. Reverend Arthur A. Vogel, 5th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Missouri, and a resident at Bishop Spencer Place, died on Wednesday, 5 August 2020, at the age of 94. Katie was born in Sherman, Texas, and moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1933. Graduating from Shorewood High School, she attended Milwaukee Downer College. She married Arthur "Art" in 1947. Their three children survive her: John (Beth), their children David and Leah and grandchildren Marcella, Cece and Asher (deceased); Arthur Jr. "Tony" (Joan), their daughter Sarah; and Katharine "Kit" (Gaylord Smith) along with their children Katie and Andrew. Katie's pride in her children and their families was surpassed only by her love for them. Art and Katie moved in 1952 to Nashotah House, a seminary near Oconomowoc, WI, where he was a faculty member. Art was elected Bishop in 1971 accounting for their move to Kansas City. For the next 18 years, Katie traveled weekly with her husband to Episcopal congregations around the Diocese of West Missouri. She was active on the Board of Family Services and Hospice Care of Mid-America. She was also a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital, Episcopal Social Services, Kansas City Community Kitchen and Children's Mercy Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date (post-Covid), as will interment at the Nashotah House Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Katie's name to the Bishop Spencer Place Benevolent Care Fund (4301 Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO, 64111) or to Nashotah House (2777 Mission Road, Nashotah, WI, 53058). Arr: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
