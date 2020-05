Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine "Katie" Adelina Gould 65, passed away April 30, 2020. Katie will lie in state for friends to call at Walker-Nadler-Fuller FH, Lexington, May 4 from 9 until 11:30 am. Services will be May 4, at the FH.



