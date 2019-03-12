Katherine Alice Dyster Katherine Alice Dyster, 92, of Olathe, KS passed away March 8, 2019 at Villa St. Francis, Olathe, KS. Visitation 6:00-8:00 pm Thur., March 14, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111; Rosary at 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Fri., March 15, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS. Burial follows at St. Columbia Catholic Cemetery, Gardner, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Community Hospice or the Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Katherine was born July 11, 1926 in Edgerton, KS to Harry Claude and Allie Theresa (Shay) Griffin. She graduated from Gardner High School. Katherine married Louis E. Dyster on June 21, 1946 in Olathe, KS. She was a lifelong Johnson County resident. Katherine was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Olathe, KS where she served on the Adorations Chapel Group. She was an outstanding baker, enjoyed flowers and was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Katherine will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis, in 2005 and siblings: Francis Griffin, Mary Marriott and Judy Shriver. Katherine is survived by her children: Robert and wife Mary Dyster, Colorado Springs, CO, Theresa Dyster, Olathe, KS, John Dyster, Olathe, KS, Pat and wife Lisa Dyster, Olathe, KS, Beverly and husband David Batesel, Basehor, KS; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Whitenack-McDonald, Atlanta, GA.

