Katherine Elizabeth Sowders Katherine Elizabeth Sowders (nee Naxera) died April 25, 2019 while living in Georgetown TX. She lived most of her life in Kansas City. Kathy was born June 12, 1927 in Kansas City to Elizabeth Marie, music teacher, and Matthew William Naxera, accountant and attorney. She grew up on Woodland and on Paseo Avenues in Kansas City and graduated from Paseo High School. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri where she was an avid equestrienne. Kathy then graduated from University of Kansas with a degree in home economics and education. After marrying Glenn in 1949, the young couple lived in Wichita, Denver, and finally, in Kansas City where Glenn pursued his careers in accounting and law. Kathy taught school, but her primary activities involved raising her six children. She was an active member in Calvary Lutheran Church where she taught Bible School and Sunday School and was very involved with Lutheran Women's Missionary League and Ruth Circle. After a near tragic boating accident involving her son John, she learned to swim, became a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor and a then a Life Guard. She was fluent in Spanish, having studied in Cuernavaca, Mexico with her friends "the Hobbits". She enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, sewing, cooking, and loved to travel. She also was involved in the Stephen Ministry, PEO, Alliance Francaise, & Stephens Alum Association. Kathy is survived by four children (Glenda, Bonnie, David, Jim) and their families, by nine grandchildren, & five great-grandchildren. Kathy is predeceased by her parents, her husband Glenn, two sons (Scott and John) and one grandchild (Timothy). A million thanks to all the folks at Georgetown Living in Georgetown, Texas, for making the last four years of Kathy's life so very pleasant and, she might say, some of her best. Visitation & services: see website (www.mtmoriah.net) or call Mount Moriah (816-942-2004). In lieu of flowers, take a walk in the park, talk to God and/or give to , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215.



