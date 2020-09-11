Katherine Graham Spencer Katherine Graham Spencer, age 86, died September 7, 2020 at her home in Prairie Village, KS. She was born in 1933 in Seattle Washington, the daughter of Samuel Fleck Graham and Christina Stubbs Graham. She graduated from the Barstow School in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1951 and Pine Manor Junior College in Wellesley, MA in 1953. The following year she lived at Reid Hall in Paris, France, where she matriculated at the Sorbonne and continued as a student of the French language all of her life, most recently volunteering as a French tutor at the Académie Lafayette in Kansas City. Kathy's father emigrated from Ireland; she was proud of her Irish heritage and kept in touch with her Irish cousins all her life. From her mother's side of the family she had the credentials to become an active member of the DAR. Kathy had an enormous zest for life and the energy to go with it. She enjoyed acting and took roles in Barn Theater productions and in many productions in the Children's Theater of the Junior League. She was an active participant in Richard Alan Nichol's acting class for several years. Kathy loved to travel. She and her father and her cousin sailed on the SS Oronsay from Liverpool to Melbourne for the 1956 Olympic games, and homeward on the SS Arcadia for the resulting trip round the world, a three-month trip which inspired her love for travel. She and her husband of 50 years, Richard Spencer, until his death in 2008, traveled the globe, and that interest carried Kathy to many new friendships throughout the years. She would strike up conversations with fellow travelers or even at home with someone she met in the grocery store or the bank; her curiosity and interest in and about her fellow man never waned. She resonated with all kinds of music, and had a lovely singing voice; Her Pandora station was paused on Ellis Marsalis' "So In Life." She had done a recent search for a live rendition of "Rocket Man" by Elton John. She was an accomplished artist who devoted time to her work and pleased family members enormously with her gifts of oil paintings; she took weekly art lessons from Robert Quackenbush. A devoted reader who was rarely without a book near her side, she also loved animals, her dogs and her cats; she adored her children and her family, delighted in her granddaughter Amanda, and also her lifetime friends, and all the people around her who loved her too. She was a cheerleader for others, and person of great energy even at the end of her life; Kathy is predeceased by her parents, her husband Richard Spencer, and her son Patrick Graham Spencer. She is survived by her daughters, Elisabeth Spencer, Katherine Rivard and her husband Jay, her step-daughter, Tina Spencer Cuevas, granddaughter, Amanda Rivard, brother Dr. Patrick Graham, cousin Jan Phillips, brothers-in-law Byron Spencer and Irv Hockaday and their families and as well as the rest of her beloved extended family, including generations of nieces and nephews and many cherished friends. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Barstow School, St. Andrews Episcopal Church or the World Wildlife Fund.



