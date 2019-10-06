|
Katherine Leona Gebo Katherine Leona Gebo (Meme), 94, passed away on September 25, 2019. Meme was born on February 22, 1925 in Deferiet, New York to Joseph and Katherine Yuhas. She married Robert Leon Gebo on February 22, 1947, together they raised 2 children. Meme was known and loved by all. She retired from Amoco Oil in 1987. She was preceded in death by her husband, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Meme is survived by her children, Nancy (Joe) Ragusa and Michael Gebo; grandchildren Steven Ragusa and David (Stacy) Ragusa; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Joe, Dylan, Preston and Colin; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36th Terrace, Independence, MO 64052 from 10-11am, Memorial Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nativity of Mary Parish. Arrangements by Mount Moriah Funeral Home, Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019