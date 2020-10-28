Katherine Martin
February 16, 1928 - October 21, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Katherine Mary Martin, 92, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on October 21, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Katherine was born on February 16, 1928, to Maximilian and Katherine (Dauphin) Ammon in Kansas City. After graduating from Paseo High School in 1945, she went on to a position at AT&T.
Katherine met her future husband, George W. Martin III, in 1948 at a CYO mixer. They wouldn't go on their first date until December of 1949, and in June of 1950, they were wed at St. Augustine's Church in Kansas City. Katherine and George (Katie and Corky) had four daughters: Pamela Ann, Mary Kay, Paula Jo, and Christina Alice. In 1965 they moved from St. Catherine's Gardens to their dream house in Birchwood Hills. Although she worked outside the home for a goodly portion of her marriage, the majority of her life was focused on family. Kate was extremely frugal. She would grocery shop at several stores every Saturday to get the best buys. She handled all of the family's finances and managed to raise her girls on a shoestring budget. She was also a compassionate caregiver to her mother, husband, brother, and youngest daughter.
Kate loved being a grandmother. She leaves five grandchildren: Dana, Patrick, Jessica, Katie, and Lauren. And four great-grandchildren: Halie, Aidan, Cindy, and Freddie.
Kate was also a passionate bargain hunter. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found at Macy's or J.C. Penney's scoring great deals. We will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother. She is survived by her four daughters and the grandchildren listed above.
There will be a visitation (10:00 a.m.) and service (11:00 a.m.) on October 30 at McGilley Midtown Chapel. A burial will follow at Mount Olivet. The family requests donations to After the Harvest (www.aftertheharvestkc.org
). Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
.