Katherine " Kay" Smith Quinn Katherine "Kay" Smith Quinn passed away March 11, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospice House. Kay was born September 4, 1924 in Carmel, NY to Edward and Katherine Pender Smith. She graduated from Carmel high school in 1942 and from Plattsburg State Teachers College, now known as The State University of New York Plattsburgh, in 1946. She taught in Carmel and Chester, NY and after graduate studies at Simons College in Boston, taught at LaSalle junior college in Auburndale, MA. On August 20, 1949, Kay and Bill Quinn were married at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Watertown, MA. From this marriage were born Patricia Joan (Quinn) Wohlert of Manakin Sabot, VA and Steven J. Quinn of Kansas City, MO. When Bill joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1951, he was assigned to the Bureau office in Seattle, WA. While there Patricia was born. The family moved back east setting up homes in Wichita and Manhattan, KS before settling for good in Kansas City, MO in 1955. Kay was a devoted housewife during those years and Steve was born. The family enjoyed traveling together annually for many years to Scituate, MA where they reunited with relatives. Once the children were school age, Kay went back to work as a substitute teacher at St. Charles Borromeo and as well as Linden East and Linden West grade schools for many years. Until her passing, Kay delighted in running into former students who remembered her from the classroom. In retirement, Kay and Bill were avid travelers. They visited as many of the United States and foreign countries as they were able. Kay and Bill were active in the Society of Former Special Agents of the F.B.I., for many years. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish since 1955 and was active in several ministries over the years. Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Bill; her parents, sisters Agatha Quinn and Mary Carol Krawczyk, and brother Bob Smith. Kay leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Patricia Wohlert and husband David of Manakin Sabot, VA; son Steve and his wife Kari Sue of Kansas City, MO; three grandchildren; Brian Wohlert and wife Jamie of Ashburn, VA; Dan Quinn and wife Melissa of Cape Coral, FL, Courtney Quinn of Parkville, MO, and three great grandchildren, Carter Wohlert and twin great granddaughters, Quinn and Chloe Wohlert of Ashburn, VA, who were born six days following her death. Visitation will be at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 900 NE Shady Lane, Kansas City, MO 64118 on Friday, August 21st at 10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Social distancing and masks are required. Mass will also be broadcast on Facebook live at facebook.com/stcharleskc
for those who wish to attend, but have concerns regarding Covid-19. Graveside services will be held immediately after Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Dr, Kansas City, MO 64156. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and caregivers at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff for the wonderful care and support Kay and the family received, as well as the staff at North Kansas City Hospice House. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
