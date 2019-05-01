|
|
Katheryn Henderson Katheryn Luella Henderson (Reid), 94, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. Katheryn was born in Henrietta, MO to James T. & Ida Mae (Bane) Reid on Nov 10, 1924. She married Miles (Jeff) C. Henderson in KC and together they had Joyce and Sharon. She was preceded in death by by her husband Jeff, daughter Joyce, her parents and siblings Christine, Ruby, James E, Maxine, Betty. Katheryn was loved and will be dearly missed by daughter Sharon (Ken) Watley; son-in-law Robert Hughes; grandchildren Brian (Shana) Watley, Jeff (Carrie) Hughes, Carrie (Todd) Mitchell, Justin Watley; 4 great grandchildren Halston, Cole, Payton, Michael; great great grandson Finn, many nieces and nephews and treasured neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seasons Memory Care or One Community Hospice. Visitation will be Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Floral Hills Funeral Home 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd KC MO www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019