Kathleen Benson Kathleen Benson of the home, 94, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Kathleen was born February 16, 1925 in Kansas City, MO. She was a Class of 1942 graduate from North Kansas City High School. Kathleen volunteered at the American Cancer Society and Immacolata Manor. She retired from Sears, Roebuck & Company. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and Royals baseball, but most of all she cherished her conversations with family and friends. Kathleen had a wonderful sense of humor and had a heart of gold. She was the caregiver for her family, and her compassion touched the lives of many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Benson; parents, Michael and Nellie O'Toole; sister, Mary Mulvey; brother, James O'Toole; and sister, Margaret Zamora. She is survived by her four sons, Charles D. and wife, Chris, of Florence, OR; Michael P. of Kansas City, MO; Thomas J. of Independence, MO; and a nephew raised as a son, Patrick Zamora of Washington D.C.; grandchildren, Cara, Charles C., Eli, and Jared; four great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank the Liberty Hospital staff for their kindness and support. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, where she was a lifetime member of the parish. Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Head Start or St. James Catholic School in her name.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 2, 2020