Kathleen B."Kathy" Polsinelli 09.10.1945 - 09.17.2020 Kathleen B. "Kathy" Polsinelli, 75, passed away quietly in her bed at home surrounded by family after a protracted and private battle with lung cancer. She was not a smoker. Kathy was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Charles and Zona Mae (Downs) Triplett. Her father died when she was 16. Subsequently, her mother took on two jobs to raise the family and put her kids through parochial schools, instilling in Kathy a lifelong devotion to the life of Christ. Kathy attended high school at St. Teresa's Academy and then went to Avila College. She joined TWA as a stewardess before meeting her future husband, James (Jim) Polsinelli, on a blind date. On February 24, 1968, Kathy and Jim married. She would soon give up her career in flight and devote herself to life as a full-time homemaker and mother of four children. Kathy was a devout Catholic, loving mom, enviable cook, generous entertainer, and full-time boss. In her free time, Kathy perfected the art of handmade quilting. She lived by the phrase, "the family that prays together, stays together". She enjoyed nothing more than time well spent among friends and family. A doting mother and wife, she became a self-made cook and even The Kansas City Star featured her skills in an October 1995 article. One of her favorite recipes was comeback sauce, which she felt was perfect when paired with chicken. Always one to answer the phone cheerfully and drop anything at a moment's notice to help friends or family, Kathy's selflessness will greatly be missed. If she heard you were ill, she'd show up at your doorstep with homemade chicken broth in-hand. Her generosity towards others will never be forgotten. Jim and Kathy were life-long supporters of Christian education. They served on boards, led fundraisers, and donated to all schools their children attended. Her two daughters were third generation attendees of St. Teresa's Academy. Kathy is survived by her husband, James A. Polsinelli; children, James Scott Polsinelli (Kelly;) Marion Elizabeth Polsinelli; Jennifer Anne Tennille (Jim); Joshua Quinn Polsinelli (Janney); six grandchildren; a brother, Charles Triplett; and a sister, Anne Quick. A private funeral for her family will be held at Visitation Parish with a streaming option for friends and fans. When public gatherings are appropriate, the family will host a celebration of life, where memories of Kathy will be shared and plenty of La Crema Chardonnay will be poured. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with her relatives. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Rockhurst High School, St. Teresa's Academy, or Visitation Parish. Condolences to the family and link to view the live stream of the Mass can be found at www.muehlebachchapel.com