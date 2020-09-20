To Jim, Jim Scott, Beth, Jennifer, Josh and the rest of the Polsinelli family, So sorry to hear about Kathy's passing. When I think of Kathy the first thing I always will remember about her was it seemed like she always had a smile on her face and during the time you spent with her she always made you feel like you were important to her and you always left full of food with a never ending glass of wine. What a great lady she was. She left this world a better place knowing she was loved by not only her family but by the many people she touched in her life. She will be missed for sure here on this earth but I have no doubt my mother was among the first to great her in heaven.



My thoughts are with you and your entire family now and all of you now have an angel looking out for you. Dana

Dana Fry

