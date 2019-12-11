|
Kathleen Burke Drummond 1929 - 2019 Kathleen Burke Drummond passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8510 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114. with an open visitation from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Kathie was born April 26, 1929, to Harry and Adelaide Burke. A lifelong Kansas City resident, Kathie attended Redemptorist and Border Star grade schools and studied piano at the Kansas City Conservatory. She graduated from Bishop Hogan High School where she met Don Drummond and their 48 years together were filled with love, laughter and family. Don passed away in 1998. Kathie was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church for over sixty years and a longtime member of Ladies of Charity of Kansas City. She was an avid reader, bridge and Scrabble player and enjoyed watching golf and tennis. Kathie's priorities were her faith, family and friends. Those who knew Kathie over her 90 years valued her optimism and sense of humor. She was kind and generous and her family and friends will cherish her memory always. In addition to her husband, Don, Kathie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Virginia Wasson and her brother, Jack Burke. Kathie is survived by her six children, Eileen Drummond, Donald (Janelle) Drummond, Jr., Susan (Bill) Warner, James (Marie) Drummond, Marcia (Robert) Ward and Patrick (Kathleen) Drummond all of the Kansas City area; grandchildren, Karen Maze, Scott Drummond, Julie Warner, Mark Drummond, Laura Harshaw, Greg Drummond and Ryan Ward, three greatgrandchildren; her dear sister, Jean Maupin and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvesters, 3801 Topping Avenue KCMO 64129 or Christ the King Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019