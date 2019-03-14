Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Colborne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Colborne

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kathleen Rita Colborne Kathleen Colborn came into the world on May 29, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Genevieve Hegarty of Effingham, Kansas. Kathy "checked out," as she liked to say, on March 1, 2019, at age 87, after short stays at St. Luke's Hospital and Bishop Spencer Place in Kansas City, MO. Her health had been declining, and though she was a tough fighter, she was finally ready to go to the better place she dreamed and prayed about, and which she had faith was awaiting. She grew up in Effingham, Kansas, the fifth of seven children: Marguerite, John, Ruth, Richard, Kathleen, Cecelia, and Franklin James (Jimmy). Her father was the postmaster of Effingham. Her mother was a musician who taught piano and violin. Kathy learned to play the piano and she loved music, a lifelong passion she passed on to her children. As a teen, she worked at the town grocery store and newspaper, learning to set type. She attended St. Ann's Parochial School and Atchison County Community High School, graduating in 1949. She then studied at Fontbonne College in St. Louis. In the early 1950s, she worked as a waitress at Yellowstone National Park. After that, she did clerical and office work in San Francisco, CA and St. Louis, MO. She had lots of friends and fun. Eventually, she settled in Kansas City, MO. In January 1956, she was crowned "Miss Boating" at the Kansas City Sports Show. A photo of Miss Boating went up at the bar in the Twin Oaks apartment complex where she lived. The photo caught the eye of John H. (Jack) Colborne, from Wausau, Wisconsin. They met, and after a brief courtship they married in August 1956. They made their home in Kansas City, MO. They had four children in just over four years: Lisa, James (Bruce), John, and Charles (Charlie). She was a devoted wife and wonderful, loving mother. When the kids got a little older, she pursued a career as a realtor. She worked with Hardin Stockton, Coldwell Banker, and JC Nichols for over 20 years. She loved her work and gained many good friends selling real estate. Her cheer and enthusiasm earned her the nickname "Bubbles." After she retired, she spent many hours as a volunteer for CASA, the Laubach Literacy Program, KC Hospice, and Top Drawer. She attended St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church from 1957 and continued to do so for the rest of her life. She was sweet, funny, stubborn, loved people, and often the life of the party. She loved her family and friends, as well as cooking, travel, flowers, gardening, crossword puzzles, music, French club, tennis with friends, Cairn terriers (and assorted mutts), and of course, bacon, ice cream, and chocolate. She was a friend of Bill. She and her family want to thank other friends of Bill, especially the 24/7 Group and her mentor, for helping her make the best of the past 17 years. Her family also wishes to thank the kind and caring staffs of St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza (especially the Pulmonary Ward and the Heart Institute) and Bishop Spencer Place. She survived her parents, all of her siblings, her husband, and her daughter Lisa. She is survived by her sons Bruce (Janet), John (Cindi), and Charlie, as well as four grandchildren, one great-grandchild (another on the way), and her sweet little dog Abby. We will miss you, Mom. Kathy supported many charitable causes, including Operation Breakthrough and Unbound. She and her family would be very grateful for any donations to these or other charitable organizations. Services will be conducted at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Saturday, March 16. 9:00 - 9:20 am: Rosary 9:20 - 10:00 am: Visitation 10:00 - 11:00 am: Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am - 12 noon: Travel and committal at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 12:15 noon - 2:00 pm: Luncheon at St.Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Seton Hall.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.