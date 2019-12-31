|
Kathleen Fontana Davis On Monday, December 23, 2019, Kathleen Fontana Davis, loving wife, mother, sister, and nani, passed away at age 61. Kathleen was born on December 19, 1958, in Kansas City, MO, to Russell and Virginia (DePlasita) Fontana. On October 27, 1984, she married Eddie Davis. They raised two girls Emmalee and Mackenzie. Kathleen was preceded in death by her father Russell; and her mother Virginia. Her survivors include her husband, Eddie; her two daughters, Emmalee Keck, and Mackenzie Grube (Chase); her brother, John Fontana; her sister, Barbara Small; three grandchildren, Kipton, Atalee, and Thea; and several cousins. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Family and friends will gather on Friday, January 3, at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 NW R.D. Mize Rd., Blue Springs, MO 64015, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence, MO. Complete obituary available at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019