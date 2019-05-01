Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Kathleen "Ann" L'Heureux

Kathleen "Ann" L'Heureux Obituary
Kathleen "Ann" L'Heureux Kathleen "Ann" L'Heureux also known affectionately as MiMi by close friends and family passed away on April 26, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Kathleen was born April 1, 1931 in Guide Rock, Nebraska. She married LaVern L'Heureux November 4, 1952; they were married 26 years. Kathleen was employed with the Shawnee Mission School District for 33 years. She leaves behind her precious dog, KoKo; four children to cherish her memory, Mike L'Heureux (Ann), Gary L'Heureux (Diane), Cyndi Martz (Duane) and Kathy L'Heureux, who was her main care giver for the last several years. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ida Perry; husband, LaVern; brother, Frank Perry; sister, Thelma (McShane) Reiss and her daughter-in-law, Linda L'Heureux. Her visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at McGilley and Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66204. Her funeral service will be 12pm, Saturday, May 4th at McGilley & Hoge Chapel with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathleen's memory for children in need to the Apache Elementary School, ATTN: Britt Pumphrey, 8910 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS 66214. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019
