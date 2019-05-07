Kathleen "Kay" L. Byard Kathleen (Kay) Louella Grennan Byard, age 79, died on May 6, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 16, 1939 in Norton, KS to William and Freedom Grennan. She graduated from Hayden High School, Topeka, and attended Donnelly College and the University of St. Mary. Kay was blessed to be married to her loving husband, Dick, for 56 years until 2018 when he preceded her in death. Kay never knew a stranger. She was a polio survivor and persevered through life's challenges all the way to the end with courage, strength and a positive attitude. She was employed at Bishop Ward High School for 35 years where she lovingly served and cared for the students. Throughout her life she enjoyed doll-making, ceramics, reading, watercolor painting, and quilting. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with, and making memories, with her family. She is survived by and blessed in this life by her daughters: Terri Davis (Micky); Kathy Byard (Jim Lemos); and Jean Busey (Steve); and her son, Bart Byard (Steph); and leaves 5 grandchildren whom gave her much joy in life: Zach Busey, Allison Byard, Zoe Busey, Nathan Byard and Joseph Byard. Step-grandchildren: Jimmy, Michael and Nick Lemos. She also leaves her siblings: Ann Holvey and Pat Thomas (Eugene, OR), Jane Smith (Elburn, IL) and Joe Grennan (Salina, KS). Kay believed that "a smile on your face made the world a better place". She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st St., Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to (Kidney.org) or the International Centre for Polio Education, Dr. Richard L. Bruno, 151 Prospect Ave., Suite 17A, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (postpolioinfo.com) (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary