|
|
Kathleen L. (Gramlich) Thompson Kathleen L. Thompson, of Kansas City, KS, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 84 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Born in Malta Bend, MO on March 1, 1936 to Peter A. Gramlich and Anna D. (Judge) Gramlich, Kathleen was the youngest of five children. Following graduation from Malta Bend School in 1954, Kathleen began working at Doyle Stationery Co in Marshall, MO. There she met her future husband, Eldon Thompson. After their marriage in November 1957, they moved to Kansas City, eventually buying a home in Kansas City, Kansas, where they raised their two children. Kathleen embraced life as a homemaker, enjoying cooking, baking, sewing, and her many home projects. In addition, she was active in the PTA and loved watching her children play sports and participate in multiple school activities. Kathleen's family was her top priority, which years later grew to include two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Kathleen achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse in the early 1980s. After becoming an LPN, she worked at KU Medical Center in Pediatrics. While still working at KU, she continued her education to become an RN. In December, 1989, Kathleen graduated from Kansas City Kansas Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing, one of her proudest achievements. She continued to work at KUMC in the Neonatal ICU until her retirement after 20 years. Kathleen is survived by her husband of more than 62 years, Eldon Thompson; her daughter Anne (Thompson) Faraci (Frank) of Iowa City, IA; her son John Thompson of Lenexa, KS; grandchildren Madison (Faraci) Frantz (Jacob) of Coralville, IA and Shane Thompson (fiancée Christina Orser) of Lenexa, KS; and great grandchild Oliver Frantz, as well as several nieces, nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Marguerite Lindsey and Sandra Drebes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Anna Gramlich; two brothers, JF Gramlich and Harold Gramlich; two sisters, Margaret Carr and Rosemary Klausing, two nieces and one nephew. As per Kathleen's wishes, no services will be held. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at The Cremation Society of KS and MO www.kccremation.com (816) 822-9888
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020