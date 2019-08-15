|
Kathleen Louise Amaro Kathleen Louise Amaro, 53, of Pleasant Hill, MO passed away August 11, 2019. Kathleen was born April 14, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri to John Grover Shanholtzer and Jean (Rains) Shanholtzer. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Michael, her two sons David (Kristine) Amaro and Samuel Amaro. A Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 17 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019