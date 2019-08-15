Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Amaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Louise Amaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Louise Amaro Obituary
Kathleen Louise Amaro Kathleen Louise Amaro, 53, of Pleasant Hill, MO passed away August 11, 2019. Kathleen was born April 14, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri to John Grover Shanholtzer and Jean (Rains) Shanholtzer. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Michael, her two sons David (Kristine) Amaro and Samuel Amaro. A Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 17 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now