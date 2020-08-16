Kathleen M. Helming Kathleen M. Helming was born on February 14, 1951. She passed away on August 1, 2020 after suffering a serious and prolonged illness that began in early 2010. She was 69 years old. Kathleen had a very deep rooted and loving relationship and a very positive marriage with Bill Helming for 33 years. They lived in south Olathe, Kansas. She is survived by her husband, Bill, and her son, Nathan. Kathleen's father is James D. Jones and he is still living. Her mother was Louise Jones (who is now deceased). Kathleen has one brother and two sisters. Jim Jones and his wife Beth Jones live in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sharon Jones Christie lives in Tucson, Arizona and Denise Jones lives in Amesbury, Massachusetts. Kathleen was a very special, gifted, energetic and talented lady. She was also very artistic. She created many award winning St. Patrick's Day parade floats for over 33 years. She worked very closely with and helped her husband a lot with his real successful national economic, agribusiness, livestock and farm economy consulting business. Kathleen had a very strong faith and was a member of Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas. Kathleen and Bill adopted a son (at the time of birth) on August 12, 1989. His name is Nathan Helming and he and his wife, Casey, now live in Olathe, Kansas. Kathleen's body has been cremated and her ashes are with her husband. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas, at a future date (likely within the next 18 to 30 months).



