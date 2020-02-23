|
Kathleen Marie Hays Kathleen Marie Hays, 68, Shawnee, KS passed away Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am, Tues., Feb. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee, KS; entombment in the Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation will be 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 at Amos Family Funeral Home, rosary at 6:00pm. Kathy was born on Jan. 13, 1952 to Adam and Christine (Zahner) Venable in KC, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan in 2017 and a son, Jeffrey in 2006. Survivors include her daughter, Christina (David) LaFon; son, Jeremy (Amy) Hays; four grandchildren, Brooklyn, Emma, Jack, and Cole. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020