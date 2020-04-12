|
Kathleen Pearcy Rogers Kathleen Pearcy Rogers, age 72 of Overland Park, KS died March 25, 2020 at home. She was preceded in death by husband Robert B. Rogers, brother Garry Pearcy, father Glen Pearcy, stepmother Jane Pearcy and stepson Robert Rogers, Jr. She leaves her mother Kitty Douglas and stepfather Charles Robert Douglas, stepdaughter Lori Walker (Ernie); grandchildren Nicholas Rogers, Ashley Scheller (Ed), Brittney Moulaison (Alan), Kayleah Rogers, great grandchildren Marissa Rogers and Daniel K. Scheller, other relatives and friends. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Prairie Village, KS and John Wesley United Methodist Church, Falmouth, MA. Condolences may be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church at [email protected] A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to KC Hospice & Pallative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Ste. 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020