Kathleen S. Kies Behrens Kathy was born July 3, 1950, in Kansas City, MO and passed away while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico on November 30, 2019. Kathy worked in corporate America starting in Kansas City, moving to Ohio, moving to New York, and returning to Kansas City. She and her now deceased husband, Jerry Behrens decided to take early retirement and move to the sunny climate of Green Valley, AZ. Jerry passed away in 2010 and Kathy became more active in the Homeowners Association and American Legion Women's Auxiliary. In 2019, Kathy married Fred Speidel. Kathy very much enjoyed traveling with her sister, Jeanne, and was able to visit 6 of the 7 continents plus visiting the sub-continent of India this past March. Kathy is survived by siblings, Jacqueline Hillhouse, Jeanne Kies, Dennis Kies, Richard (Patricia) Kies, Mary Kies Hogan, Paul (Leslie Cornell) Kies, and David (Maureen) Kies, plus sister-in-law, Diane (Steve) Kies. Her brothers Steve and Jim and sister-in-law Barbara (Dennis) Kies predeceased her. She also leaves her stepson Nevin (Deanna) Behrens, her grandsons Shawn (Christy) Behrens and Eric Behrens, and 3 great grandchildren, Isabella, Maddox, and Chase Behrens. The family will have a private burial service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019