I am having a mass said with Fr. Tom Killeen, her long time friend. She was truly strong, intelligent, and assumed the Grace so extraordinary in matters of art, antiques, community pride and more. Aunt Kathleen exemplary faith in the virtues of the Virgen Mary, motherhood and sisterhood kindly dealt with rich and poor. I will miss her but know she is at Jim's devoted side. My mother Jane had no better companion. The photo was my wedding reception in a pub, 1994.

Patricia Killeen V.

Family