Kathleen Stubbers
Kathleen Stubbers
November 29, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Kathleen Stubbers passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020. Her last weeks were spent surrounded by her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. As her family, we were the joy of her life and she has indeed, been ours.
Mom was a simple woman, truly one of her most admired qualities. She wasn't interested in the trappings of a fancy life. Rather, she enjoyed music, flowers, ice cream and raking leaves. She just wanted everyone "to stay healthy and happy". Simple wishes from a devoted mother and wife to her husband, Jim.
She was also devoted to volunteerism. Through the years, she gave her time to Children's Mercy Hospital, the Kansas City Museum, the Kansas City Symphony, Rockhurst High School, St. Teresa's Academy and St. Elizabeth's Church. Generosity came to her naturally. But perhaps her greatest gift to her family was her unconditional love. All family bonds are stretched and tested and we can list many such events during her wonderful 89 years. What has been unquestionable though, is Mom's unwavering love for us. What a wonderful gift to her children in a complex world. Her beautiful grandchildren, Mackenzie, Margaux, Ryan, Ellery, Natalie, Meghan, and Jimmy and her great granddaughter, sweet Aaliyah will miss her dearly.
A special thanks to the incredibly compassionate members of Bickford Mission Springs' staff. You filled her life with much joy and ice cream in her final years. And to dear Ondrea, her hospice nurse, and the other members from Ascend Hospice, the grace and dignity you provided Mom was exceptional. Ondrea, I can only imagine how proud your mother must be looking down upon you. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.
Graveside services were held Saturday, December 5 at 11am in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes, KCMO. More Information: www.MtMoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Aunt Kathleen was always so sweet and kind. I'll never forget her wedding gift of a cheese board with a note to enjoy time with my spouse after a long day's work with a snack and cocktail to decompress and enjoy the day. A lovely woman in every way who will be missed.
Nancy Hughes Watkins
Family
December 5, 2020
I am having a mass said with Fr. Tom Killeen, her long time friend. She was truly strong, intelligent, and assumed the Grace so extraordinary in matters of art, antiques, community pride and more. Aunt Kathleen exemplary faith in the virtues of the Virgen Mary, motherhood and sisterhood kindly dealt with rich and poor. I will miss her but know she is at Jim's devoted side. My mother Jane had no better companion. The photo was my wedding reception in a pub, 1994.
Patricia Killeen V.
Family
December 4, 2020
