Kathleen (Kennaley) Tripp 1953 2019 Kathleen Kennaley Tripp was born April 3, 1953 to Edward O'Connor and Kathleen O'Connor nee Kennaley in Kansas City, Missouri. She was one of six siblings. Such a large core of loved ones instilled Kathy with a boundless adoration and devotion for family and a deep sense of compassion for those around her. Kathy passed away on March 15th, 2019; succumbing to injuries sustained in a tragic traffic accident. She is survived by her daughters Mary Frances Tripp and Mary Caroline Tripp and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 22 at 9:30am at Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111.Full obit can be read at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 21, 2019