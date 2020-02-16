Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS 67031
(620) 456-2226
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Stobbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen W. Stobbe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen W. Stobbe Obituary
Kathleen W. Stobbe Kathleen W. Stobbe, 98 years of age, died February 9, 2020 in Dayton, OH, where she had lived for the past five years. She previously lived in Gladstone, MO and had worked as a sales clerk for Macy's for many years. Kathleen was the daughter of Alvin and Winifred (Kersten) Hartnell. She was preceded in death by her husband William Joseph "Willie" Stobbe; brother Gerald Hartnell; sister June Meisner, son Jon Donald Stobbe and one daughter-in-law Judith Stobbe. She is survived by son William J. "Bill" Stobbe, Jr. of Springboro, Ohio; granddaughter Jennifer Andra and husband Chad of Conway Springs, Kansas. Private family graveside services will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas. Arr: Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -