Kathleen W. Stobbe Kathleen W. Stobbe, 98 years of age, died February 9, 2020 in Dayton, OH, where she had lived for the past five years. She previously lived in Gladstone, MO and had worked as a sales clerk for Macy's for many years. Kathleen was the daughter of Alvin and Winifred (Kersten) Hartnell. She was preceded in death by her husband William Joseph "Willie" Stobbe; brother Gerald Hartnell; sister June Meisner, son Jon Donald Stobbe and one daughter-in-law Judith Stobbe. She is survived by son William J. "Bill" Stobbe, Jr. of Springboro, Ohio; granddaughter Jennifer Andra and husband Chad of Conway Springs, Kansas. Private family graveside services will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas. Arr: Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020