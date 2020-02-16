|
Kathryn "Kathy" Ann Forge Kathryn "Kathy" Ann Forge, 78, of Leavenworth, died, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Providence Medical Center. She was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., to Margaret E. (Nemecek) and Lawrence Fahlstrom. She attended St. Aloysius Grade School, St. Teresa's Academy and St. Teresa's College where she graduated in 1962. After college, Kathy taught at Christ the King grade school and later at Xavier grade school in Leavenworth, Kan. Her commitment to her Faith was illustrated through her love of music and teaching. There are countless children who saw her as a model of God's unconditional love. In 1966, Kathy married Dick Forge and they moved to Leavenworth, Kan. in 1975. She is survived by her husband, Dick, of the home; four daughters, Karen Wolken (Chuck) of Leavenworth, Kan., Beth Ward (Ken) of Westwood, Kan., Colleen Cernich (Joe) of Parkville, Mo., and Diane Bauersfeld (Reid) of Loveland, Colo.; and eight grandchildren, all of whom were the light of her life. She also leaves three brothers, Larry Fahlstrom (Rosemary), Jerry Fahlstrom (Jean), Ron Fahlstrom (Joan) and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Ricky, in 1973. Visitation beginning with the rosary will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the church, with Fr. Marianand Mendem as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Xavier Preschool, St. Vincent's Clinic or Sacred Heart-St. Casimir Catholic Church in Leavenworth.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020